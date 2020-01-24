First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

FR stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

