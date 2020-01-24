Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

