Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.33 ($1.96).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

BBOX opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.49. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

