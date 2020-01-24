Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $909.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $817.13 and its 200-day moving average is $744.78. Adyen has a 52-week low of $620.00 and a 52-week high of $909.65.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.