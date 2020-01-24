X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

