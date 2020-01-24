Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Potbelly by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

