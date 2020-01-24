TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.00.

Several brokerages have commented on X. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$75.68 and a 12 month high of C$121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 5.9177275 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

