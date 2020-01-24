TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$121.00.
Several brokerages have commented on X. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Shares of TSE X opened at C$120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$75.68 and a 12 month high of C$121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.69.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.