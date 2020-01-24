Brokerages Set $15.50 Target Price for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $766,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHG stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 83.61%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

