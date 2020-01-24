Zacks: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BancFirst stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

