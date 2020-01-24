Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $763,000 in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

