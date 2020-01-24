Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $763,000 in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
