Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

