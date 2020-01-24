Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.