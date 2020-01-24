Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CNOOC by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CNOOC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter valued at $878,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEO. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $139.77 and a 12-month high of $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

