Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 159.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $28,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,778.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $621,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,644.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $583.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

