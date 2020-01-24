Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Stock Position Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

ASC stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

