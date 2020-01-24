Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

