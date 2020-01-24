Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

REPH opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

