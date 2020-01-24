Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,707,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.42. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

