Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,831.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.26. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

