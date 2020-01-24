Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $143.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

