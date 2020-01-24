AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

