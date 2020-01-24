Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

