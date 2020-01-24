Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,831.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,816.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

