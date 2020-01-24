Ballentine Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

