Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,555 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,460 shares of company stock worth $4,137,551 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

