Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,555 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,460 shares of company stock worth $4,137,551 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Liberum Capital Raises HSS Hire Group Price Target to GBX 40
Liberum Capital Raises HSS Hire Group Price Target to GBX 40
Volution Group Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Volution Group Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Nlight Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Nlight Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Kala Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Kala Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical to Hold
Franklin Financial Network Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Franklin Financial Network Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report