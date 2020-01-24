Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $268.98 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

