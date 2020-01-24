Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 617 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

ILMN opened at $327.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.