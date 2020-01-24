Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,307 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 126.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

RGEN opened at $99.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

