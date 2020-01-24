Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

