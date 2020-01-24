Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 454,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In related news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Liberum Capital Raises HSS Hire Group Price Target to GBX 40
Volution Group Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital
Nlight Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Kala Pharmaceuticals Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Itamar Medical to Hold
Franklin Financial Network Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
