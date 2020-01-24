Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,125 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 63,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 871,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,808,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Shares of VF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

