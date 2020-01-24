Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $103,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

