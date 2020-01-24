Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

