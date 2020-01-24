Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

