Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

