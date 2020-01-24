Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,866,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

