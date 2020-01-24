1,000 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.39 and a 200-day moving average of $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

