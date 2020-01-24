Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

