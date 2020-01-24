Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

