Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,384.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,263.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

