Brookmont Capital Management Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

