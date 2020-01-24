CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.