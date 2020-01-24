CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,900,000 after purchasing an additional 296,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

