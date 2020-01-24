Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases Shares of 1,878 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

