Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

