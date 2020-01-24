JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

