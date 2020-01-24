CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.