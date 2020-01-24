Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $89.51 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

