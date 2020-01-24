Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.66.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

