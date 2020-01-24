Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $5,649,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 873.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $202,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,010 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

